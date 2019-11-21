Bin travels 70 miles from city to seal colony beach

A council-owned litter bin turned up at a beach that is home to England’s largest seal colony after it is suspected that it was thrown into a river more than 70 miles away.

The Peterborough City Council bin was found at Blakeney Point on the North Norfolk coast this week.

A National Trust ranger, writing on Twitter, said: “We think it’s likely that it fell in the river Nene and made its way to us that way.”

Andy Coles, a councillor for Peterborough City Council, wrote that his colleague councillor Chris Harper “was asking for any news about the missing bin from Brodsworth Road”.

“I’m sure he’d be delighted to hear you’d found it,” he said.

Hey @PeterboroughCC, are you missing a bin? We’ve had one appear on Blakeney Point! We reckon it had heard about our seal pups & fancied a visit, however we’re now unsure how it’ll get home. Not having legs we don’t think public transport is the answer so can you please advise pic.twitter.com/IUKrDOBprX — Norfolk Coast NT (@NorfolkCoastNT) November 20, 2019

In an original Facebook post, Mr Harper had written on Saturday: “Sigh! The new bin at Brodsworth Road has only been in a week and the top has already been removed.

“Likely in the river by now I know, but if you spot it whilst out walking please let me know.”

The National Trust has approached the council to make arrangements to return the bin.

Three seals with plastic flying discs stuck round their necks have been rescued in the last two years around the Norfolk coast as the animals continue to be affected by litter.