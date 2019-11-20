Medieval and Roman treasures stolen from train

Medieval and Roman treasures have been stolen from a train after they were mistakenly left behind on a service to Edinburgh.

The items, a ring valued at £500 and a broach valued at £1,000, were lost when the victim disembarked at Durham station.

The ring is believed to date from the mid to post-medieval period and is valued at £500 (British Transport Police)

It is understood they were removed from the service somewhere between Durham and Edinburgh Waverley.

British Transport Police said the valuables were not handed into lost property and are presumed stolen.

The Roman broach has been valued at £1,000(British Transport Police)

Officers believe they were taken between the evening of Friday October 4 and 12.30am on Saturday October 5, when the train arrived in Edinburgh.

The ring is believed to date from the mid to post-medieval period, while the broach is believed to date from the late Roman period.