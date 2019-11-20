Johnson sets out plans to lift 2 million workers out of National Insurance

More than 2 million low-paid workers are set to be lifted out of National Insurance under plans to be unveiled in the Tories’ General Election manifesto.

Boris Johnson said the manifesto would include a commitment to raise the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance contributions (NICs) from £8,628 a year to £9,500 – eventually rising to £12,500.

The Prime Minister had initially appeared to blurt out the plan ahead of the manifesto launch – expected at the weekend – during a campaign visit to an engineering company in Teesside.

However, he later confirmed it to reporters following him on the campaign trail, saying it would put “around £500” in people’s pockets.

“We think this is the moment to help people with the cost of living and to do more to help people on low incomes with the cost of living, to put more money into their pockets,” he said.

The disclosure came as Tories came under fire for re-branding one of their official Twitter accounts as a fact-check service during Tuesday’s TV debate between Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, launched their election manifesto with a promise of a £50 billion “Remain bonus” for public services if they succeed in their aim of stopping Brexit.

Mr Johnson said that if the Conservatives were returned to power on December 12, they would move to raise the threshold to £9,500 in the first budget of the new parliament at a cost to the Exchequer of £2.1 billion.

Today I’ve announced that under a majority Conservative government, we will cut taxes for millions of working people on low and middle incomes. I will cut taxes for working people pic.twitter.com/kmLQp7ct0H — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 20, 2019

However he declined to be drawn on when they intended to achieve the “ambition” of lifting it to £12,500, with the Tories saying only that it would be done “over time”.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said that if the Prime Minister wanted people to gain the full benefit of £450-a-year they would have to move to the higher threshold of £12,500 at a cost of £10 billion.

“That’s a big tax cut,” he told the BBC.

“The initial change would save £70-80 a year. You’d need to go the whole way to save £450 or so.”

Xiaowei Xu, a research economist at the IFS, said raising NIC thresholds was an “extremely blunt instrument” for helping the low paid.

“Less than 10% of the total gains from raising NICs thresholds accrue to the poorest fifth of working households,” he said.

“The Government could target low-earning families much more effectively by raising in-work benefits, which would deliver far higher benefits to the lowest-paid for a fraction of the cost.”

John McDonnell said raising NICs thresholds would deliver limit benefits to the low paid (Steve Parsons/PA)

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell said that while the cost to the public purse would be significant, those on low incomes would see little benefit.

“Even after 10 years of cruel cuts and despite creaking public services the Tories still think the answer to the challenges of our time is a tax cut of £1.64 a week, with those on Universal Credit getting about 60p.

“Meanwhile independent experts have said this will cost up to £11 billion so everyone who relies on public services and social security will be wondering whether they will be paying the price.”