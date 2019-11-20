Menu

Johnson hints at National Insurance cut for low-paid workers

UK News | Published:

The PM suggested a rise in the NI threshold to £12,000 if the Tories are returned to power next month.

General Election 2019

Boris Johnson has hinted the Tories are planning a big cut in National Insurance (NI) for low-paid workers when they unveil their General Election manifesto.

The Prime Minister appeared to blurt out the plan to raise the threshold at which workers start paying NI from £8,628 a year to £12,000, during a campaign visit to Teesside.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session with staff at an engineering plant in Middlesbrough, he said the Conservatives were committed to a policy of “low tax for… working people”.

He went on: “If you look at what we’re doing and what I’ve said in the last few days, we are going to be cutting National Insurance up to £12,000, we are going to be making sure that we cut business rates for small businesses.

“We are cutting tax for working people.”

General Election 2019

