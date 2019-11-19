Advertising
What the papers say – November 19
The front pages continue to be led by Andrew’s television interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The Duke of York’s sit-down chat with the BBC’s still dominates the papers.
The “fallout continues” after Andrew’s interview, according to The Daily Telegraph, which along with The Times cites businesses and charities as threatening to sever ties with the royal.
The Daily Mirror says Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has been interviewed by BBC’s Panorama programme, while the Daily Mail says Epstein tried to use the duke’s name to lure a victim.
But the Queen has backed Andrew “despite backlash” to his interview, according to the Daily Express.
The i newspaper reports the “Election ignites” as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn prepare to go head-to-head in a live debate.
Mr Johnson has been forced to shelve a “corporation tax cut” to free up £6billion for public services as an election promise, the Financial Times says.
The Independent says there are 9.5 million eligible “missing voters” who have not registered who “could decide this election”.
NHS leaders have warned that there is a “Staffing crisis” of doctors and nurses which is putting “patients at risk”, according to The Guardian.
Metro says two teenagers have been locked up for a total of at least 44 years for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Jodie Chesney in an east London park.
And the Daily Star reports that “PC flakes” have killed off “cheeky chat” in the workplace.
