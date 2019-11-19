Johnson and Corbyn clash over Brexit in first TV debate of General Election

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn clashed over their rival plans for Brexit in a series of heated exchanges in the first televised debate of the General Election.

The Labour leader dismissed the Prime Minister’s pledge to “get Brexit done” by the end of January as “nonsense” while Mr Johnson suggested his rival was “not fit to lead our country”.

He accused the Government of entering into secret talks with the US to open up the NHS to American pharmaceutical companies in a future trade deal.

But Mr Johnson hit back, denouncing the claims as “an absolute invention”, insisting there were “no circumstances whatsoever” in which a Conservative government would put the NHS “on the table” in trade talks.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in and watched the debate. We've got a long way to go to earn the votes of the British people and the privilege to govern. I will be working hard for our whole United Kingdom every single day. Boris pic.twitter.com/pRziDNG2NZ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 19, 2019

He said the Labour leader was trying to disguise the “void” at the heart of his Brexit policy which meant he was unable to say which way he would vote in Labour’s planned second referendum.

He accused Mr Corbyn of being prepared to to strike a deal with Nicola Sturgeon to get the votes in needs to enter No 10 at the price of a second referendum on Scottish independence.

“Mr Corbyn, you’ve heard tonight, cannot answer the fundamental questions. Is he for Remain or Leave and what price would he pay to secure Nicola Sturgeon’s support to enter Number 10?

These are the secret documents the Conservatives don't want you to see. Under Boris Johnson, our NHS would be for sale.#ITVdebate #LeadersDebate pic.twitter.com/gl6Or2tF8t — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 19, 2019

“If he can’t answer those questions tonight, I don’t think he’s fit to lead our country.”

Following the debate – hosted by ITV – a snap poll by YouGov of 1,646 viewers suggested a virtual tie with 51% saying they thought Mr Johnson had won as against 49% who thought Mr Corbyn came out on top.

Mr Corbyn rejected Mr Johnson’s claim that he was seeking an alliance with the SNP, saying: “There are no deals that have been done and there will be no deals that are done.”

The Labour leader was the first to go on the offensive in the debate, dismissing Mr Johnson’s pledge to “get Brexit done” by the end of January.

He said the Prime Minister was trying to negotiate a trade deal with the US – which would take at least seven years – while at the same time claiming he could get a special deal with the EU when the two were “actually incompatible”.

“You are not going to get it done in a few months and you know that perfectly well,” he told the Prime Minister.

Newscaster Julie Etchingham, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn during the head-to-head leaders’ debate (ITV/PA)

He then went on to accuse the Mr Johnson of conducting secret trade talks with the US, brandishing papers which he said had been released under Freedom of Information with large sections blacked out.

“What we know of what Mr Johnson has done is a series of secret meetings with the United States in which they were proposing to open up our NHS markets as they call them to American companies,” he said.

Mr Johnson retorted: “This is an absolute invention. It is completely untrue. There are no circumstances whatever in which this Government or any Conservative government will put the NHS on the table in any trade negotiation.”

He said there was “ample time” to get a trade deal with the EU as they were already “in a state of perfect alignment both for tariffs and for quotas”.

Mr Johnson also insisted that he was fully committed to the NHS after the Labour leader raised the case of a friend who had died of secondary breast cancer on Monday after waiting eight hours for treatment.

He said the health service was “one of the single most beautiful and brilliant things” about Britain, adding that nothing could be more ruinous for it than Labour’s “crackpot plan” for a four day week.