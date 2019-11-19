Advertising
In Pictures: Spectacular Christmas light show at Kew Gardens
The after-dark trail includes a host of installations.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Kew Gardens as the after-dark trail returns to light up the Surrey attraction.
Now in its seventh year, the winter trail takes a magical new route and includes a host of installations including glittering spiral trees, dynamic laser projections, a cascade of glowing silvery shards and changing ribbons of light.
