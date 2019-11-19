Menu

In Pictures: Spectacular Christmas light show at Kew Gardens

UK News | Published:

The after-dark trail includes a host of installations.

Christmas at Kew Gardens

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Kew Gardens as the after-dark trail returns to light up the Surrey attraction.

Now in its seventh year, the winter trail takes a magical new route and includes a host of installations including glittering spiral trees, dynamic laser projections, a cascade of glowing silvery shards and changing ribbons of light.

Christmas at Kew Gardens
The light show at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Light waterfalls cascading from the Treetop Walkway (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
A guest looks at the Cathedral of Light (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Projections on the recently restored Temperate House (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
A projection plays across a giant screen of water in front of the Palm House (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Guests can visit the attraction from Wednesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Christmas at Kew Gardens
The event runs until January 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
Kew’s after-dark landscape is being lit up by more than a million lights (Steve Parsons/PA)
Christmas at Kew Gardens
The trail is more than a mile and a half long (Steve Parsons/PA)
