Boris Johnson tried his hand at boxing during a visit to a gym in Manchester ahead of the head-to-head debate with Jeremy Corbyn on ITV later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jo Swinson met patients and staff at a hospital in Southampton and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was on the campaign trail in Peterborough.

From left to right, Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley, deputy leader Amelia Womack and co-leader Sian Berry visited the London Wetlands Centre for the launch of the Green Party manifesto (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Green Party said it will invest around £100 billion a year in tackling climate change, including legislation for a ‘green new deal’ intended to set Britain on track to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In Westminster, shadow chancellor John McDonnell delivered a speech on the economy, saying Labour believes ‘a new business model is needed’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

Boris Johnson tried his hand at boxing as he visited a gym in Manchester, revealing he ‘loves’ the sport (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister entered the ring with the head coach of Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy in Wythenshawe to practise his punches (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visited University Hospital Southampton to push the party’s health plans (Aaron Chown/PA)

Advertising

Ms Swinson said the Lib Dems would raise an extra £35 billion for the NHS and social care over the next five years by putting a penny on income tax if they take power (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Swinson also discussed staffing issues with hospital workers (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage called on Leave-backing Conservative supporters to vote tactically in the General Election (Joe Giddens/PA)

During a rally in Peterborough, the Brexit Party leader addressed supporters about campaign strategy ahead of the election on December 12 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Mr Farage, pictured with Peterborough Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene, left, praised the work of the Liberal Democrats in encouraging tactical voting in the 2017 election and asked Conservatives to ‘lend their votes’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

And in Northern Ireland, the DUP leader made clear her party would not support a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour government in a hung parliament (Liam McBurney/PA)

Arlene Foster, posing with party colleagues who are due to stand in the election, claimed Mr Corbyn would be bad for the future of the Union (Liam McBurney/PA)