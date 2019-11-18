In Pictures: Parties reveal business plans as TV row ends in court clash

Party leaders shared their visions for business at the CBI conference on Monday, with Boris Johnson pledging to postpone further cuts to corporation tax, and Jeremy Corbyn suggesting Labour would re-nationalise bus services.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats and SNP lost a High Court challenge against ITV over its decision to exclude their party leaders from a televised election debate.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the CBI annual conference at the InterContinental Hotel in London, where he pledged to postpone further corporation tax cuts (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also addressed the conference, announcing plans to give all local authorities the right to take bus services into public ownership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat president Sal Brinton and SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford were at the Royal Courts of Justice, London, were they faced defeat over ITV’s election debate. The Lib Dems and SNP had challenged ITV’s decision to exclude their party leaders from Tuesday’s televised debate. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head-to-head (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Lib Dems and the SNP had argued the exclusion was unlawful because it breached impartiality rules (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson visited tech company Imagination Technologies in St Albans (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Swinson, top, spoke to the media about the Duke of York’s TV interview on his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she found it ‘disheartening’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Advertising

Elsewhere, former Conservative home secretary Amber Rudd went against the Tories and backed an independent former cabinet colleague to retain his seat in Hertfordshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Rudd, who resigned from the Cabinet and lost the Tory whip over opposition to a no-deal Brexit in September, has put her support behind fellow former Conservative David Gauke (Steve Parsons/PA)

The pair met locals in Rickmansworth’s High Street before door-knocking around the area (Steve Parsons/PA)