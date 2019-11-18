Menu

In Pictures: Maori welcome for Charles and Camilla in New Zealand

UK News | Published:

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are on the second day of their visit.

Royal visit to New Zealand â Day Two

Charles and Camilla spent the second day of their tour to New Zealand visiting a vineyard and paying tribute to the fallen at a war memorial in Auckland.

The Prince of Wales was given a full Maori welcome as he attended the Queen’s Colour Ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Air Force Whenuapai base.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall was given a garland made of chocolate bars during her visit to the Wesley Community Centre in Auckland.

A haka was performed for the royal visitors (Victoria Jones/PA)
The hongi traditional Maori greeting involves pressing noses together so breath mingles (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince of Wales attended the Queen’s Colour Ceremony at the air base (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Charles met a young fan at Whenuapai (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall was hugged by five-year-old Joelle Leila during her visit to the Wesley Community Centre in Auckland (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Joelle presented Camilla with a lei necklace made of Crunchie bars to represent gold (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Camilla was given the chance to try some baking at the centre (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The duchess also joined in a craft morning with local children (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
People from the South Pacific island of Niue welcome the royal visitors as they arrived for a wreath laying ceremony at Mount Roskill War Memorial in Auckland (Victoria Jones/PA)

Camilla was presented with a hat by the Niue representatives (Victoria Jones/PA)
Earlier in the day, Charles visited a plant that makes products out of plastic waste (Victoria Jones/PA)
One of the pieces was a traditional Maori adze (Victoria Jones/PA)
The royals were also treated to a wine tasting event at The Hunting Lodge Winery in Auckland (Victoria Jones/PA)
