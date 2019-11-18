Advertising
In Pictures: Maori welcome for Charles and Camilla in New Zealand
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are on the second day of their visit.
Charles and Camilla spent the second day of their tour to New Zealand visiting a vineyard and paying tribute to the fallen at a war memorial in Auckland.
The Prince of Wales was given a full Maori welcome as he attended the Queen’s Colour Ceremony at the Royal New Zealand Air Force Whenuapai base.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall was given a garland made of chocolate bars during her visit to the Wesley Community Centre in Auckland.
