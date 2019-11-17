What the papers say – November 17

Prince Andrew’s revealing interview, the General Election and Brexit make headlines on Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Telegraph features a main picture of Prince Andrew, but its lead story says every Conservative candidate in the General Election will have to sign a Brexit deal pledge.

Tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph front page: 'Every Tory candidate signs Brexit deal pledge' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/QThg2h7315 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 16, 2019

The Mail on Sunday says the nation watched the prince “squirm” as he said “not one single word of remorse”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Not one single word of remorse #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2sHmOqpKW8 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 16, 2019

The Sunday Times has a series of pictures of Andrew on the BBC programme, but its splash is on allegations that the Army “covered up torture and child murder”.

The Sunday Times reveals evidence implicating British soldiers in the murder and torture of civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq. Plus we report on Prince Andrew's bizarre Newsnight interview #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/c1ZBO2ztom — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) November 16, 2019

The Observer leads with a story saying Andrew denies having sex with a teenager who claims he did so, saying he was at home after a pizza party when the alleged incident occurred.

Advertising

The Independent, in an exclusive, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies has sounded a warning over spending pledges made by the Tory government.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story saying “Prince Andrew denies

being the ‘sweaty’ nightclub dancer who slept with a 17-year-old.”

Advertising

The Sunday People features a splash headline on a rape case, saying “Why was my rapist allowed into the country?”

Tomorrow's front page: Why was my rapist allowed into the country?#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/RgME3LyEKW pic.twitter.com/AznO3tmzOy — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) November 16, 2019

And the Daily Star Sunday warns that flooding is expected to hit Britain in the run up to Christmas.