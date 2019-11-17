Prince of Wales lays wreath to honour those who served for New Zealand

The Prince of Wales laid a wreath “in solemn remembrance” to those who served for New Zealand at his first engagement during a tour to the country.

Charles and Camilla arrived at the Mount Roskill War Memorial under overcast skies to recognise the efforts of New Zealand in the conflict.

The park also includes a memorial to acknowledge men from the Pacific Island of Niue who fought with the 3rd Maori contingent.

People from the island of Niue in the South Pacific welcome the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Members of the city’s Niue community sung a medley of traditional songs from the country ahead of the arrival.

Charles laid a wreath with the message “in solemn remembrance” at the memorial and met veterans and their families.

Dorothy Sietu gave the couple a bedsheet which she had made herself.

The Prince of Wales meets representatives of the Niue Aotearoa Community (Chris Jackson/PA)

“It’s king size,” she said of the sheet meeting the royal party.

The couple were also given a hat and table mat by Sina Utalo Panama, whose grandfather Fakalagakai Falani served as a private.

“In our community we say things with our heart,” she added.

The Niue Contingent of 150 men departed for Auckland on the SS Te Anau on October 13, 1915.