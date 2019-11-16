In Pictures: Boris goes door-knocking as Labour holds manifesto meeting

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday’s General Election campaign events.
Jeremy Corbyn and other senior party figures met in London to hammer out the final details of the Labour manifesto, while Boris Johnson went door-knocking in Mansfield, Jo Swinson made pizza in London, and Nicola Sturgeon had a fishy encounter in Arbroath.
