In Pictures: Boris goes door-knocking as Labour holds manifesto meeting

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday’s General Election campaign events.

Jeremy Corbyn and other senior party figures met in London to hammer out the final details of the Labour manifesto, while Boris Johnson went door-knocking in Mansfield, Jo Swinson made pizza in London, and Nicola Sturgeon had a fishy encounter in Arbroath.

Jeremy Corbyn attended the Labour clause V meeting on the party’s manifesto at Savoy Place in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
As he arrived for the manifesto talks, Unite leader Len McCluskey approached protesters chanting in support of free movement at the entrance (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson went door-knocking in Mansfield to start his Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The PM was hoping to boost the election cause of Tory candidate Ben Bradley, who won the seat from Labour in 2017 by a majority of 1,057 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson was checking on a newly-planted tree as she highlighted the party’s pledge to plant 60 million trees a year (Shaun Connolly/PA)
On a later campaign visit in Bermondsey, London, Ms Swinson was given a lesson in making pizza at a cafe owned by Italians (Shaun Connolly/PA)

After the cookery lesson, Ms Swinson discussed the uncertainly caused by Brexit with a number of EU citizens at the cafe (Shaun Connolly/PA)
In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon was on the campaign trail in Arbroath, Angus (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The First Minister and the SNP’s local candidate Dave Doogan had a taste of the town’s famous Arbroath Smokies (Andrew Milligan/PA)
And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie had a close encounter with an Indian eagle owl during a visit to Elite Falconry in Cluny, Kirkcaldy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
