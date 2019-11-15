Menu

Advertising

In Video: Regent Street sparkles as Christmas lights mark 200 years

UK News | Published:

The festive season is swiftly approaching.

Celebrity guests switch on the Regent Street Christmas lights

Crowds descended on London’s Regent Street on Thursday evening to see the Christmas lights switch-on.

Celebrities including Heart radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, as well as pop group The Script, were on hand to press the button.

The famous London street is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and organisers say this year’s light display – The Spirit of Christmas – is inspired by the Christmas lights from 1954.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News