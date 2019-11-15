Advertising
In Video: Regent Street sparkles as Christmas lights mark 200 years
The festive season is swiftly approaching.
Crowds descended on London’s Regent Street on Thursday evening to see the Christmas lights switch-on.
Celebrities including Heart radio presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, as well as pop group The Script, were on hand to press the button.
The famous London street is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and organisers say this year’s light display – The Spirit of Christmas – is inspired by the Christmas lights from 1954.
