In Pictures: Rock for PM as Tory battlebus rolls out
It was a sweet end to the week for the PM while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave internet providers including BT and Talk Talk something to chew over.
The main party leaders both visited the North West on Friday, where Boris Johnson took delivery of his campaign bus while Jeremy Corbyn promised that broadband provision would be free in future if Labour won power.
Here are some of the highlights from Friday’s General Election campaign events around the country.
