In Pictures: Rock for PM as Tory battlebus rolls out

UK News | Published:

It was a sweet end to the week for the PM while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave internet providers including BT and Talk Talk something to chew over.

The main party leaders both visited the North West on Friday, where Boris Johnson took delivery of his campaign bus while Jeremy Corbyn promised that broadband provision would be free in future if Labour won power.

Here are some of the highlights from Friday’s General Election campaign events around the country.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was in Lancaster to unveil Labour’s technology policy (Peter Byrne/PA)
A broadband user of the future seems delighted with the Labour leader’s pledge on connectivity costs (Phil Barnett/PA)
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Middleton, Greater Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Watch where you’re cutting… a worker at Coronation Candy in Blackpool keeps an eye on the PM as he makes a stick of rock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses for a photograph with party supporter Shaun Cottrell and his Staffordshire-French Bulldog cross Arthur outside the Wellington Inn in Nottinghamshire (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Humza Yousaf
SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf at Lambhill Stables, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Mr Yousaf also helped Glasgow North East SNP candidate Anne McLaughlin fix a cycle at the bicycle hub at Lambhill Stables (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Patrick Harvie
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie plays a game of pool at The Yard, Strathclyde Union, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
