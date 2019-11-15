20 fire crews tackle large blaze in Bolton

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

Images posted on social media show firefighters tackling flames coming out of the windows on the top floors of a building on Bradshawgate.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said 20 fire engines were at the scene and that the building was being evacuated.

? There are 20 fire engines tackling the blaze in Bolton?‍??‍?Firefighters are evacuating the building — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) November 15, 2019

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also said they were at the scene.

GMP Bolton North posted on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Bradshawgate and have a number of road closures in place.

“Please avoid the area until further notice.”