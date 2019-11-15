Advertising
20 fire crews tackle large blaze in Bolton
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
Images posted on social media show firefighters tackling flames coming out of the windows on the top floors of a building on Bradshawgate.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said 20 fire engines were at the scene and that the building was being evacuated.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also said they were at the scene.
GMP Bolton North posted on Facebook: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Bradshawgate and have a number of road closures in place.
“Please avoid the area until further notice.”
