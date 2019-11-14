What the papers say – November 14

Political developments dominate the nation’s front pages on Thursday.

The Times says the Labour Party has been split over proposals for a four-day week for NHS staff.

The Times says the Labour Party has been split over proposals for a four-day week for NHS staff.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Labour split over 4-day week for NHS staff'

The Daily Express reports on Boris Johnson’s promise that his Brexit deal will “unleash Britain’s potential”.

The Daily Telegraph says the Tories and Nigel Farage are in negotiations about what to do in 40 marginal seats, after the Brexit Party withdrew from Conservative-held seats earlier this week.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Tories offer Farage eleventh-hour deal’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pHmI9Dl5pn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 13, 2019

The i leads with the story of Andrew Griffiths, who’s been replaced as the Tory candidate in the seat of Burton by his estranged wife after a sexting scandal.

Metro leads with stories about the heckling of both Mr Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn as they campaigned on Wednesday.

The Guardian leads with a union boss calling on Labour to curb free movement of workers if it wins power.

The Guardian leads with a union boss calling on Labour to curb free movement of workers if it wins power.
GUARDIAN: Backlash as union chief calls for Labour to curb free movement

And the Daily Mail says there’s fury over Mr Corbyn saying Isis leader Abu-Bakr Al-Baghdadi should only have been arrested rather than killed by US forces.

And the Daily Mail says there's fury over Mr Corbyn saying Isis leader Abu-Bakr Al-Baghdadi should only have been arrested rather than killed by US forces.
MAIL: Fury over Corbyn ISIS gaff / doesn't the Queen deserve better than Harry and Meghan's festive absence?

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror brings a special report about global warming.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror brings a special report about global warming.
Thursday's @DailyMirror front page: we devote our paper and site to covering the biggest challenge facing us all: the climate crisis.

Similarly, The Independent leads on the impact of climate change on children.

The Sun carries a report that child killer Ian Huntley has been involved in altercations with his prison guards that have led to him spending time in solitary confinement.

The Sun carries a report that child killer Ian Huntley has been involved in altercations with his prison guards that have led to him spending time in solitary confinement.
Tomorrow's front page: Soham fiend Ian Huntley was sent to solitary twice within days after a meltdown at prison officers

And the Financial Times leads with a report that health websites which are sharing personal medical data with advertising groups.