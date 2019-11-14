Tories vow to cut immigration but refuse to commit to ‘arbitrary targets’

The Tories have pledged they will cut immigration if they return to power in the General Election but said they will not set “arbitrary targets” for getting the numbers down.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said a Conservative government will “reduce immigration overall” through the introduction of a points-based system.

However, ministers also made clear that they were abandoning the party’s long-standing commitment to get net migration down below 100,000 a year – a target they have never met.

Security Minister Brandon Lewis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are not setting some arbitrary target.

“We want to introduce a new points-based system that is fair and equal to the entire world. That gives us control and we can then see immigration being reduced.”

While the Tories have been committed to the introduction of an Australian-style points-based system since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July, ministers have consistently refused to say whether that would mean cutting immigration levels.

However, in a Conservative Party press statement attacking Labour’s immigration plans, Ms Patel committed them to bringing the numbers down once Britain has left the EU.

“We will reduce immigration overall while being more open and flexible to the highly skilled people we need, such as scientists and doctors,” she said.

“This can only happen if people vote for a Conservative majority Government so we can leave the EU with a deal.”

The Conservatives have long faced criticism over the net migration target – the difference between the numbers coming in and the numbers leaving – set out by David Cameron in the party’s 2010 election manifesto.

(PA Graphics)

Critics said EU freedom of movement rules and the inability to control the numbers emigrating from the UK meant the Government had no real control over the net migration total.

Mr Lewis acknowledged the Tories had “let people down” by failing to deliver on the promise – he said in part because they had been in coalition with the Liberal Democrats from 2010 to 2015.

“Although we had a majority in coalition, the Liberal Democrats are not renowned for their desire to control immigration,” he said.

The minister said they would continue to target the net migration figures but declined to give any further detail.

“We want to target net migration so that people can see that we have got control,” he said.