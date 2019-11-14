Advertising
In Pictures: Lumiere Durham brightens up city's winter nights
The festival started 10 years ago and draws thousands of visitors into the city centre.
Durham’s Lumiere festival started 10 years ago and draws thousands of visitors into the city centre to enjoy free, public art pieces on dark winter nights.
At this year’s event, lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice played his piece Keys Of Light on a white piano which simultaneously projected light and shapes on to a nearby student block.
