Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Lumiere Durham brightens up city’s winter nights

UK News | Published:

The festival started 10 years ago and draws thousands of visitors into the city centre.

Lumiere Durham light festival 2019

Durham’s Lumiere festival started 10 years ago and draws thousands of visitors into the city centre to enjoy free, public art pieces on dark winter nights.

At this year’s event, lyricist and author Sir Tim Rice played his piece Keys Of Light on a white piano which simultaneously projected light and shapes on to a nearby student block.

Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
Visitors admire the illuminations at Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
I Love Durham, a giant snow globe by Jacques Rival (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
Durham Cathedral is lit up during a preview of Stones (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
Mysticete by Topla Design/Catherine Garre (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
End Over End by Lucy McDonnell (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
Mysticete by Topla Design/Catherine Garre (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lumiere Durham light festival 2019
I Love Durham by Jacques Rival (Owen Humphreys/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News