20 people treated by paramedics after two-vehicle crash

Paramedics are treating about 20 patients after a serious crash in Cambridgeshire.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said it had a number of ambulance crews at the scene of the collision on the B1040 Somersham Road, near the villages of Woodhurst and Bluntisham.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said some people had been seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash, which happened at the junction with Bluntisham Heath Road at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision near Bluntisham. The crash happened on the B1040 Somersham Road, at its junction with Bluntisham Heath Road, at just before 5pm. Roads in either direction have been closed.https://t.co/zs2088gMIv pic.twitter.com/Bzef56CqXD — Cambs police (@CambsCops) November 14, 2019

More than 20 firefighters are also at the scene, according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A police spokesman said: “Multiple people are involved and some are seriously injured.

“The roads going in either direction at the junction have been closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Casualties are being taken to Addenbrooke’s and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, a spokeswoman from EEAST said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.