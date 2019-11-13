William to mark 50th anniversary of youth homeless charity Centrepoint

The Duke of Cambridge will join music stars Rita Ora and Duran Duran at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of a leading youth homeless charity.

William will officially open Centrepoint’s new apprenticeship accommodation and meet its residents on Wednesday before attending the charity’s anniversary gala that evening.

The duke will meet young people who have been supported by the charity and give a speech at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala in north-west London, which will also feature performances by Duran Duran and Rita Ora.

The gala aims to promote the achievements of people supported by Centrepoint, highlight the issues they face, and encourage supporters to help change the story for homeless young people, the charity said.

Thank you so much for your support @RitaOra, we are so grateful! ? https://t.co/YKwTYOBG3F — Centrepoint (@centrepointuk) November 11, 2019

Before the gala, William will visit the charity’s new Apprenticeship House in south London, a seven-bed shared home for young people on apprenticeship programmes, where he will meet residents and officially open the building.

The facility is part of a wider programme of developing housing solutions in London and Manchester to support young people moving on from supported accommodation and into work.

The duke has been the patron of the charity – which began in the basement of St Anne’s Church in Soho, central London, in 1969 – since 2005.

Centrepoint supports more than 9,000 homeless young people a year, offering them accommodation, health support and life skills to get them back into education, training and employment.