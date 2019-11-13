Snow falls across parts of South West as flood-hit areas prepare for more rain

Snow has fallen across parts of England and Wales as Yorkshire prepares for further rain after days of flooding.

Dartmoor was pictured blanketed in snow on Wednesday evening after temperatures plummeted across parts of Devon and South Wales.

Police in Ystradgynlais warned people to only travel if necessary after several vehicles got stuck in the showers.

The snow is expected to continue falling throughout the night, mixed with sleet and rain, but could settle on high ground, according to forecasters.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a warning suggesting there could be a danger to life in parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire as more rain is forecast to fall on the already flooded region.

First snow of the season falls on us in Princetown #Dartmoor ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PZdPGlT1Km — DartmoorNationalPark (@GoDartmoor) November 13, 2019

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for areas around Nottingham, Sheffield, and Doncaster from 9am on Thursday, as the snow falling across the South West moves north and turns to rain.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said “the worst of the winter weather has now moved through” the South West, but “it’s the same one that’s going to push its way north and will affect the flooded areas from last week”.

The heaviest of the rain is expected to hit the area between 9am and 10am and continue throughout the day.

Forecasters are predicting between 35mm and 45mm of rainfall, and 33 flood warnings are in place across the region after the Met Office warned there could be a risk to life “because these areas are very waterlogged already”.

Mr Miall added: “Even some amount of rain could cause rivers to rise.”

#Snow ❄️ will continue to fall across parts of #Wales and the West #Midlands through tonight and tomorrow morning. A few centimetres may accumulate above 250m before it turns slushy again tomorrow morning. Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/38iLYpT2pV — Met Office (@metoffice) November 13, 2019

Mr Miall said the weather is looking “slightly better, but not dry” as we head towards the weekend, describing the forecast as a “mixed bag” with showers still falling across the country.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister faced heavy criticism over his response to the flooding during a visit to the worst-hit areas.

During Boris Johnson’s trip to Stainforth, South Yorkshire, one frustrated woman, who was pushing around a wheelbarrow, refused to speak to him.

She said: “I’m not very happy about talking to you so, if you don’t mind, I’ll just mope on with what I’m doing.

“You’ve not helped us up to press. I don’t know what you’re here today for.”

Another told him: “You’ve took your time Boris, haven’t you?”

Snow in South Wales (Graham Rose/@CanaryG_Wales/Twitter/PA)

The Prime Minister later paid a visit to Fishlake, where he told reporters: “We will get people back on their feet.”

On Tuesday, he announced that relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for local councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.