Police publish pictures of 10 Tommy Robinson supporters suspected of disorder

Detectives have released images of 10 protesters suspected of serious disorder at a “Free Tommy Robinson” demonstration during which more than 20 police officers were hurt.

Investigators say they want to speak to those pictured after pieces of scaffolding, barriers and glass bottles were thrown at police when disorder broke out in June 2018.

The demonstration was held in Trafalgar Square against the jailing of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, for contempt of court.

#APPEAL Can you help identify any of these people? More than 20 officers were injured during the disorder in Whitehall in June 2018. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Met’s Public Order crime team on 020 8246 0076.https://t.co/kgKMe3WI07 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 13, 2019

Detective Sergeant Matt Hearing said: “We are extremely keen to identify these individuals, who were involved in serious disorder which resulted in a number of police officers getting injured.

“Whilst we will always facilitate lawful protest, the actions of some individuals on that day showed a total disregard for the law and it is important that all those involved are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information can call the Met’s Public Order crime team on 020 8246 0076 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555111.