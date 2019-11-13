In Video: Watch the Covent Garden Christmas lights switch-on

Last Christmas co-stars Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson and director Paul Feig left Covent Garden bathed in dazzling light as they switched on the Christmas lights.

After filming in Covent Garden last year, the trio returned to London for the official switch-on before leading the crowd in a sing-a-long of George Michael’s festive hit.

The Christmas tree, weighing 1.5 tonnes, includes 30,000 lights.