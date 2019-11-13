Menu

Advertising

In Video: Watch the Covent Garden Christmas lights switch-on

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Emilia Clarke, Dame Emma Thompson and Paul Feig pressed the button to illuminate Covent Garden’s Christmas tree.

Covent Garden Christmas lights 2019

Last Christmas co-stars Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson and director Paul Feig left Covent Garden bathed in dazzling light as they switched on the Christmas lights.

After filming in Covent Garden last year, the trio returned to London for the official switch-on before leading the crowd in a sing-a-long of George Michael’s festive hit.

The Christmas tree, weighing 1.5 tonnes, includes 30,000 lights.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News