Boris Johnson: Tory majority government will end ‘groundhoggery’ of Brexit

A Conservative majority government will end the “groundhoggery” of Brexit, Boris Johnson will promise as he delivers his first keynote speech in the General Election campaign.

The Prime Minister will pledge to drive a clean energy revolution while investing in the NHS, cutting crime and helping people with the cost of living if he wins on December 12.

Speaking at an electric vehicle manufacturer in the West Midlands, Mr Johnson will also warn that a Labour-SNP coalition would “ruin 2020” with two referendums and put up taxes for “everyone”.

He will say: “The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future.

“If we can get a working majority we can get parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the groundhoggery of Brexit…

“We face a historic choice. At this election the country can either move forwards with policies that will deliver years of growth and prosperity, or it can disappear into an intellectual cul-de-sac of far left Corbynism.

“We can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU – an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism.

“This is why I urge everybody undecided how to vote – imagine waking up on Friday December 13 after the election to find the Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition in Downing Street.

“They will ruin 2020 with two referendums, they will ruin the economy with out of control debt, they will put taxes up for everyone and instead of an Australian points system we’ll have uncontrolled and unlimited immigration.”