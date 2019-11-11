What the papers say – November 11

A push by the Government to protect Northern Ireland veterans and other election news features prominently on the nation’s papers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail lead on the Tory push for new legal protections for soldiers to prevent them from being prosecuted over deaths in Northern Ireland.

TELEGRAPH : Tories to end ‘unfair’ trials of troubles veterans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FCeizRjQUw — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 10, 2019

The Times leads with the major parties clashing over how much Jeremy Corbyn’s pledges will cost to carry out if Labour wins the election.

THE TIMES: Parties clash over claim Corbyn will spend £1trn #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HJvx3AAUcn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 10, 2019

The Daily Express says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will gain a pre-election boost through new figures that will show a 0.4% rise in Britain’s GDP.

The Daily Mirror reports on a Labour pledge for more mental health support in schools.

And the i says the Government is under pressure to release the findings of a parliamentary inquiry into alleged threats to the UK’s democracy, which names donors to the Conservative party.



Meanwhile, The Guardian leads with an article saying nearly half of rape victims do not go ahead with prosecutions.

Guardian front page, Monday 11 November 2019: Nearly half of rape victims decline to go ahead with prosecutions pic.twitter.com/0lP7Q7yZmB — The Guardian (@guardian) November 10, 2019

Metro reports on a man lambasted for launching a firework during Sunday’s Armistice Day commemorations.

The Independent carries a story on the problem of drug dealing occurring in hospitals.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hospitals fight to stop drug dealing on wards #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SPxabscX17 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 10, 2019



The Sun leads with a story on the progress of the smallest pair of twins ever born, who are now 23 weeks old, while the Daily Star reports on the possibility of a revival of the sitcom Phoenix Rising.

And the Financial Times leads with calls for an overhaul to the European Central Bank.