Nation honours the fallen in Armistice Day services

The nation fell silent to honour those who died in war.

A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am.

It is now 100 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays a wreath during a service at the cenotaph in St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton, to mark Armistice Day (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid a wreath and spoke to a veteran during a service at the cenotaph in St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry attended a service outside Islington Town Hall, north London.

Emily Thornberry (centre left) and Jeremy Corbyn (second right), observe a silence to mark Armistice Day ( Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was among those who marked the occasion at Hartlepool War Memorial.

The Royal British Legion asked that people pause by muting their telephones, closing laptops, switching off television sets “for just two minutes and pay your respects to our Armed Forces community, past and present”.

Nigel Farage attended the Hartlepool War Memorial commemoration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It is a time to honour those “who serve to defend our freedoms and way of life”, said the RBL.

They said the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from Britain and the Commonwealth are brought to mind while the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism are also not forgotten.

It also serves as a tribute to the special contribution of families and of the emergency services.