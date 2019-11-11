Fergie rides through Beijing Airport on scooter-suitcase

Sarah, Duchess of York has posted footage of herself delightedly riding on a scooter-suitcase at Beijing Airport.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife chuckles with amusement as she sits on the contraption.

She can be heard saying: “Hey, hey hey he he. My new luggage”, before remarking “Ooh” as she narrowly avoids hitting a barrier.

The Queen’s former daughter-in-law, who sits with legs either side of the handle, adds as she carries on moving: “It’s very funny.”

Her Twitter post read: “When in Beijing Airport….’If you can keep your head when all about you, are losing theirs and blaming it on you’…..go and get a scooter suitcase! #china.”

The exuberant mother of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie celebrated her 60th birthday last month and recently admitted to having cosmetic surgery.

She was cast out from the royals amid her “toe-sucking” scandal in the 1990s.

She brought renewed vigour to the monarchy in the 1980s alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, but struggled to come to terms with the rigorous disciplines of royal life after marrying Andrew.

Sarah, Duchess of York with George and Nicola Brooksbank at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duchess, who was born Sarah Ferguson and nicknamed Fergie by the press, once confessed: “I was hopeless from the start… They could never make me the perfect princess.”

Twitter users welcomed her scooter escapade, with one declaring: “love it” and another remarking: “May I say Duchess, you are a breath of fresh air. I would say ‘you are as mad as a box of frogs’, but I won’t as I’m a gentleman.”