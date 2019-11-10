Boris Johnson leads Remembrance Sunday tributes to war dead

The Prime Minister has led tributes to those who lost their lives in conflict as the three main party leaders prepare to break away from the election campaign trail to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Boris Johnson said he will be “proud” to lay his first wreath at the Cenotaph as PM, and vowed to continue to “champion those who serve today with such bravery in our military”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn used a video message to say many serving personnel, veterans and their families are “not getting the support they deserve”.

And Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said people should pause to reflect and remember how “fragile” peace can be.

The trio will be joined by the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in paying their respects at the Cenotaph on Sunday morning.

Mr Johnson said: “On Remembrance Sunday this year I will be thinking of the men and women who, over the centuries, have given so much to protect our country.

“I will especially remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in war, so that today we can live in peace.

“I will be proud to lay my first wreath at the Cenotaph as Prime Minister.

“I am immensely grateful to those who continue to choose a life in the armed forces – without them, our country would be a less safe place to live.

“I introduced the first Office for Veteran Affairs as a sign of my commitment to those who have served, and I will continue to champion those who serve today with such bravery in our military.”

Mr Corbyn said: “We remember the many brave people from Britain and all across the world who put their lives on the line, making huge sacrifices in two world wars which cost the lives of millions, and in all the other conflicts since.”

He added: “For so many of our armed forces, our veterans and their families who have given and still give so much to us, they are not getting the support they deserve.

“Service men and women have faced pay cuts, service accommodation left in disrepair, and are worried their children are left without the support that they need.”

Ms Swinson, who will be attending the service for the first time as Lib Dem leader, said: “Today we remember all those who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom.

“We also give our heartfelt thanks to those members of our armed forces, to veterans and their families, for all they do and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

“We know it is so hard for people to be away from their loved ones and we owe them a debt of gratitude.

“We should also pause to reflect and remember today how fragile peace can be and how important it is that we all continue to stand up alongside our allies to preserve it.”