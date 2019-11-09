‘Stand Down Nigel,’ Daily Mail says as other papers send mixed election messages

The Daily Mail has previously used its platform to be a campaigning newspaper and is now championing a new battle – to get the Brexit Party to stand down and not run in the General Election.

Its front page splash on Saturday gets straight to the point, saying Stand down Nigel in huge block capitals. It’s not subtle, but it gets the point across.

The theme is continued across several more pages, culminating in a letter from its readers to Brexit Party candidates, saying “I am urging you today NOT to stand in the election”.

In the Daily Mirror, though, under a headline saying “Class warfare” it questions the Conservatives’ education proposals and claims that “Tory schools cuts are worst in Labour areas”.

The Daily Telegraph’s front page lead quotes former Labour MP Lord Blunkett as saying the party is “plagued by intolerance and division”, making the chances of a majority at the polls “extraordinarily slim”.

Lord Blunkett suggests the best Labour can hope for is another hung Parliament, and urges moderates within the party to “stay and fight” to make sure “the voice of reason” prevails.

The Daily Express features a front page story saying that under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, support for Labour is “imploding across the country”.

Inside, the paper has a list of what it calls the “dirty dozen” Labour candidates it says are facing “calls to quit”.

The Guardian claims that the Prime Minister misled the public about Brexit.

“Boris Johnson was accused last night of misleading the public about his own

Brexit deal, after footage emerged of him telling exporters in Northern Ireland that they wouldn’t need to fill in extra paperwork,” the paper reports.

Inside, the paper features a headline saying the “Tories have ‘ongoing

relationship’ with money from Russia.”

The Sun features a criticism of the Conservatives, with a story saying Mr Johnson “is facing questions about his immigration policy after one of his ministers could not say if the Tories wanted to cut numbers”.

The paper says Home Office minister Victoria Atkins was repeatedly pressed on whether the Tories want immigration to be higher or lower after Brexit in a BBC interview, and replied: “We want to have immigration that

suits the needs of the country.”

But further inside, it almost echoes the Express, but instead of a “dirty dozen” of Labour candidates, it has a “dodgy dozen”.