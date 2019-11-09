In Video: Chinese dragons and robots join colourful Lord Mayor’s Show in London

Menu

William Russell has been elected as the 692nd Lord Mayor of the City of London.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the Lord Mayor’s Show, one of the oldest traditions in London.

William Russell, who has been elected as the 692nd Lord Mayor of the City of London, joined the colourful procession in a golden state coach – the oldest ceremonial vehicle in the world.

