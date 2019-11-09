In Pictures: Royals pay tribute to fallen heroes at Festival of Remembrance

The Queen has led the nation in paying tribute to all those who have lost their lives in conflict at the Festival of Remembrance.

She was joined by other senior royals – including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – for the annual ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen’s sombre outfit was adorned with five poppies to mark the occasion (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met those involved ahead of the ceremony (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate wore a wide-necked navy dress and glittering hairpiece (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly welcomed to the Royal Albert Hall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan wore a patterned black dress with her hair neatly tied back (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Prince of Wales sat beside his mother the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Princess Royal, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex were also in the royal box (Chris Jackson/PA)