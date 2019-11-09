Advertising
In Pictures: Royals pay tribute to fallen heroes at Festival of Remembrance
William and Kate, Meghan and Harry joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Albert Hall.
The Queen has led the nation in paying tribute to all those who have lost their lives in conflict at the Festival of Remembrance.
She was joined by other senior royals – including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – for the annual ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
