In Pictures: Childcare in the spotlight on election trail
Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson both focused on their parties’ plans for helping families.
Offering more hours of free childcare to parents with young children is a hot topic in the General Election.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are planning to increase the current entitlement, and the Conservatives have talked up their record in Government on early years provision.
