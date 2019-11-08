Sister act for Frozen 2 stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel

Frozen 2 stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel have said they are more than just sisters on screen.

The voices behind the beloved princesses have said they are just like siblings in real life, as the Disney blockbuster prepares to hit screens across the world.

Kristen Bell has hailed her ‘sister’ Idina Menzel (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Bell, who plays Anna, and Menzel, who stars as Elsa, have been honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The star bears both of their names, something the pair believe makes it even more special.

Speaking at the LA premiere of Frozen 2, Bell said: “I wouldn’t have been able to do Frozen without Idina. She truly is like my sister.

The stars and filmmakers of #Frozen2 celebrated the world premiere tonight in Hollywood. Check out photos from the event and see the film in theaters November 22.✨ (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Cy9Ft9afvy — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 8, 2019

“To be acknowledged for what we accomplished together kind of makes it feel extra special.”

Menzel added: “Getting the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is kind of surreal.

“It would be the most wonderful news to hear on its own, but to find out that it’s with my sister Kristen Bell makes it even more wonderful.

“It will just be terrific to stand there with her and celebrate what we have done together.”

Frozen 2 is set to be released in the UK on November 22.