Advertising
In Pictures: Deluge sparks flooding in parts of England
The Peak District and Yorkshire were among the areas which were badly hit.
A month’s rain has fallen in 24 hours in some parts of England, leading to home evacuations and travel services being disrupted.
Swineshaw in the Peak District saw 4.4in (112mm) of rain on Thursday – making it the most-drenched area of England – while Sheffield experienced 3.4in (85mm) during the same period.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.