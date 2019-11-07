Willie Rennie promises ‘brighter future’ for Scots under Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats are promising Scots a “brighter future” by halting both Brexit and SNP demands for a second independence vote.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will highlight the party’s opposition to both of these as he launches their election campaign.

With UK leader Jo Swinson insistent that she is a candidate to be the next prime minister, Mr Rennie said his party is “on the rise”.

Jo Swinson launched the UK Liberal Democrat campaign on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

He will be joined by some of the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidates for next month’s General Election for Thursday’s launch event in Edinburgh.

Speaking ahead of that, he said: “Scottish Liberal Democrat candidates will fight to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future.

“We have a plan for the future which will invest in public services and tackle inequality.

“From the Shetland by-election to the European elections, the Liberal Democrats are on the rise, with a dynamic new leader in Jo Swinson.”