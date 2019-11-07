Advertising
Ulster Unionist Party endorses Tom Elliott as Westminster candidate
He will contest the Fermanagh and South Tyrone seat held by Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew.
Tom Elliott has been unanimously endorsed as the Ulster Unionist Party’s Westminster candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
He faces a battle to unseat former Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew but the DUP has said it will not contest the constituency to give a unionist the best chance of winning.
Mr Elliott said: “It is an honour to be selected as the Ulster Unionist Candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
“This is an area I have previously had the privilege to serve as a councillor, MLA and MP.
“This will be the most important General Election in generations.
“The MPs elected on December 12 will have a decisive role in shaping the UK’s future international and domestic direction for many decades to come.
“Brexit is the defining issue of the period.
“I believe a bad Brexit deal would be just as damaging, both economically and constitutionally, as a no-deal.”
