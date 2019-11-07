Teenager dies after stabbing in west London

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed in the chest in west London.

Officers were called to High Street in Uxbridge shortly before 4.40pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to a hospital in west London but was pronounced dead at 5.25pm, Scotland Yard said.

A second male, also aged in his teens, suffered a non-life-threatening knife injury to his ear, police said.

Enquiries are under way to notify the victim’s next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 5537/7NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.