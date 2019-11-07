Meghan and Harry plant crosses in Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured the nation’s war dead during a poignant ceremony in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Meghan paid their respects to servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts across the decades by planting tiny crosses in the Field of Remembrance.

The Duchess of Sussex plants a cross in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall pulled out of the event due to ill health.

A Clarence House spokeswoman said: “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days.”

Camilla also missed an event in London on Wednesday night.

From just two crosses, laid during the first event at the Abbey in November 1928, the Field of Remembrance is now covered with around 70,000 symbols in more than 360 plots for regimental and other associations.

The Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the poignant ceremony, the duke and duchess, surrounded by elderly soldiers, recent veterans and others associated with the armed forces, stood still as the Last Post was played by a bugler.

The Exhortation to Remembrance was spoken by Surgeon Rear Admiral Lionel Jarvis, president of the Poppy Factory, who said: ”They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.”

As the chimes of Big Ben rang out at 11am, a two-minute silence was observed by all those present.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Westminster Abbey ceremony (Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry, a former Army officer, wore a military frock coat and peaked cap, while Meghan was dressed in a stylish winter coat and hat.