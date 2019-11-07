Fifteen people arrested after being found in lorry

Fifteen people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after being discovered in the back of a lorry in Wiltshire.

In addition, a man in his 50s from Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of assisting with illegal entry in the country.

Wiltshire Police said they closed the A350 at the Kington Langley crossroads near Chippenham after being called by a member of the public shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended the scene and 15 people – all believed to be men aged between 16 and 30 – were located in the rear of the vehicle.

Here's an update on the incident in Chippenham last night. The 15 people found in the back of the lorry are currently in custody, as well as the driver. More here⬇️https://t.co/zaQAMsGFFY pic.twitter.com/LxBJexW8gm — Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) November 7, 2019

Ambulance service staff carried out initial medical checks on the group and all but one were deemed fit and well and were taken into custody.

One person was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon as a precaution but was later released into custody.

Wiltshire Police said the force was “not clear” about the nationalities of the 15 at this stage.

Superintendent Steve Cox said: “Members of the public would have noticed a large number of emergency services in the vicinity of the A350 last night while we dealt with this incident and the road was closed for approximately four hours while we carried out enquiries at the scene and recovery was arranged for the lorry, which was a hard-sided large goods vehicle.

“We are working closely with partner agencies as we conduct further enquiries – I fully understand that recent tragic events elsewhere in the country will mean there will be increased interest and heightened concern regarding this incident.

“I’d like to thank all emergency services who responded last night – as with all incidents, we didn’t know the scale of what we would potentially be dealing with and all first responders showed true professionalism at the scene.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the vigilant member of the public who initially reported this incident to us – it is thanks to them that this incident was resolved swiftly and safely with no serious casualties.”

A sea of blue on the A350 tonight. Great team work with @wiltshirepolice @DWFireRescue @swasFT pic.twitter.com/E6bAlcjl24 — Wilts Specialist Ops (@WiltsSpecOps) November 7, 2019

It comes after eight people were arrested earlier this week by Vietnamese police in connection with the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex.

They were held on Sunday on suspicion of organising people smuggling overseas.

The 31 men and eight women who were discovered in the back of the refrigerated truck in Grays in October are thought to have been Vietnamese.

So far two people have been charged.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Dublin High Court last Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

The pair, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.