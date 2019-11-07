Menu

Constituency profile: Stockton South

An ultra-marginal seat the Tories are desperate to win.

Boris Johnson in Stockton

Stockton South, which Boris Johnson visited on Thursday, is one of the Conservatives’ top targets to take from Labour.

It ranks at number 12 on a list of Labour seats most vulnerable to the Tories, and would change hands on a swing of 0.9%.

Paul Williams won the seat from the Conservatives at the 2017 election, but only just – his majority was 888 votes.

Stockton South will be a two-horse race between Labour and the Conservatives, who won 49% and 47% of the vote respectively in 2017.

It is the type of seat the Tories need to take if they hope to form a majority government.

The party held the constituency from 2010 to 2017 – one of a very small number of Conservative seats in the North East – and they will be desperate to win it back.

Labour held Stockton South from 1997 to 2010.

It is a seat where Brexit could play a key role in determining which party emerges victorious.

The local authority area that includes the constituency is Stockton-on-Tees, which voted 61.7% Leave in the 2016 EU referendum.

Other Labour seats the Tories are targeting in north-east England include Bishop Auckland (which would fall on a 0.6% swing), Darlington (3.7%) and Tony Blair’s former constituency of Sedgefield (7.3%).

