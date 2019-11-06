What the papers say – November 6

News around Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg features prominently amid an assortment of stories on the nation’s front pages on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports on condemnation of Mr Rees-Mogg for his comments that victims of the Grenfell fire lacked common sense.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 6 November 2019: Rees-Mogg condemned over remarks on Grenfell pic.twitter.com/gORnmKVui5 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 5, 2019

The i says Mr Rees-Mogg has been “reined in” by the Tories over his remarks.

Wednesday's front page: Jacob Rees-Mogg to be sidelined by Tories after implying Grenfell Tower victims lacked 'common sense'#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/ABmT8vs9CC — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 5, 2019

And Metro leads with a call from campaigning rapper Stormzy that Mr Rees-Mogg should quit.

In election news, The Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson’s campaign launch, specifically his attack on the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn.

Advertising

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: Boris Johnson launches Conservative campaign exclusively in The Telegraph #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/2gw5mWPo2t — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 5, 2019

And the Financial Times reports on Tory “fury” over a senior civil servant’s decision to block the pricing of Labour pledges.

Financial Times: Javid furious as top civil servant blocks pricing of Labour pledges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xp49PxMC9N — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 5, 2019

Meanwhile, The Times reports on attempts by China to gag debate at British universities.

Advertising

The Times 6/11/2019Angela Kelly, the Queen's senior dresser who is also one of her most trusted confidantes, has disclosed in her new book that the Queen no longer uses fur in her new outfits. Photo : Chris Jackson/Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/YhxwDtIwyM — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 5, 2019

The Independent carries a warning about climate change.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Star lead on imminent disruptions to rail services.

Daily Mail: Rail union’s Xmas misery for millions #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ZTTDjUoOH4 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 5, 2019

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror report a new DNA test for newborns which will be launched by the NHS to detect diseases.

Daily Express: DNA test at birth to save lives #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ggCUinvaK9 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) November 5, 2019

And The Sun says the Queen has decided to ban fur from her garments.