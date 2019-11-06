Menu

Tom Watson quits as Labour deputy leader

UK News | Published:

Mr Watson, who will not seek re-election as an MP in the General Election, said the decision was ‘personal, not political’.

Tom Watson

Tom Watson has announced that he is stepping down as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

In a shock announcement, Mr Watson said that he would not be seeking re-election as an MP in the forthcoming General Election.

In a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, he said that the time had come to “start a different kind of life”.

“The decision is personal, not political,” he said.

“The last few years have been among the most transformational of my personal life, second only to becoming a proud father of two beautiful children.

“I’ve become healthy for the first time and I intend to continue with this work in the years to come.”

UK News

