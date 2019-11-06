Menu

In Pictures: Boris Johnson meets with Queen as campaign formally starts

UK News | Published:

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Wolverhampton while Nigel Farage had an exchange of views with a member of the public in Whitehaven.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson returned to the theme of Brexit after visiting the Queen for an appointment in which parliament was dissolved.

Nicola Sturgeon, meanwhile, indulged her sweet tooth and Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters were proud to show their colours.

General Election 2019
Boris Johnson leaves his official residence in Downing Street ahead of an audience with the Queen and the formal start of the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson at Palace
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is greeted as he arrives at Buckingham Palace for an audience with the Queen (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Jo Swinson
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in front of the party battle bus during a campaign stop (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon eats a cupcake during a visit to a bakery in Alloa (Andrew Milligan/PA)
General Election 2019
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nigel Farage
Video grab of Nigel Farage being confronted by Karl Connor, 38, in Whitehaven (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

Labour speech
A badge seen on a supporter during a speech by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)
General Election 2019
Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn takes questions from the media during an event at the University of Wolverhampton (Jacob King/PA)
Greens launch
Taking a bow at their party launch, from left, Green co-leader Sian Berry, Bristol West candidate Carla Denyer deputy leader and Newport West candidate Amelia Womack (Ben Birchall/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon eyes a bigger slice of the action at Westminster on a campaign visit to a bakery in Alloa (Andrew Milligan/PA)
