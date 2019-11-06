Advertising
In Pictures: Boris Johnson meets with Queen as campaign formally starts
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Wolverhampton while Nigel Farage had an exchange of views with a member of the public in Whitehaven.
Boris Johnson returned to the theme of Brexit after visiting the Queen for an appointment in which parliament was dissolved.
Nicola Sturgeon, meanwhile, indulged her sweet tooth and Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters were proud to show their colours.
