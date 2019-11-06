Fundraising page set up for British tourists injured in Australia shark attack

A fundraising page has been set up for two British tourists to help with ongoing medical care after they were seriously injured in a shark attack in Australia.

Alistair Raddon, 28, from Southampton, Hampshire, had his foot bitten off and Danny Maggs, 22, from Plymouth, suffered leg wounds in the incident while swimming off Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands last month.

Now a GoFundMe page has been set up with the aim of raising 250,000 Australian dollars (£132,000) for the pair.

As of Wednesday morning, the appeal had raised 6,388 Australian dollars.

(GoFundMe)

The appeal, set up by Gail B, of Fitzroy, Victoria, Australia, states: “On the 29th of October 2019, the lives of two English backpackers, Alistair Raddon and Danny Maggs, were changed forever.

“What was meant to be a peaceful day sailing into the Whitsunday’s, became a day neither would forget. As a result of a horrific shark attack, Danny and Alistair were inflicted with life altering wounds and their worlds have been turned upside down.

“While snorkelling in a bay with a group of 20 others, the two were accosted by a large shark. The attack left Danny with severe lacerations and nerve damage to his lower right leg, and Ali’s right foot was taken, with the potential need for further amputation.

“The immediate injuries were cared for and covered by Medicare, but the following critical procedures required in the near future, unfortunately will not funded by state or international travel insurance.

“We have set up this GoFundMe page to hopefully assist with the financial burden of multiple surgeries, physical and psychological therapy, prosthetics, recovery, and missed days from work.

“We are reaching out to ask for help with donations in any way you can, no matter how big or small.

“We require assistance to alleviate physical pain and trauma of the incident and to do our best to ensure that both do not suffer further. All of your donations and kind words mean a lot.”