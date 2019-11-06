Christmas wrapping paper designed exclusively for Big Issue

Leading artists have designed Christmas wrapping paper exclusively for the Big Issue, with profits going to people needing a “hand up”.

Pure Evil, Ben Eine and Charming Baker are among the artists who have created distinctive designs, available from the magazine’s shop.

There are 250 signed, limited-edition, single-image sheets of each of nine artist’s designs available.

Russell Blackman, managing director of the Big Issue, said: “This will be the fourth year running that the Big Issue has worked with top artists on this wonderful designer wrapping paper.

“Last year, we saw the collection sell swiftly over the festive build-up, raising thousands of pounds for the Big Issue in support of its mission to dismantle poverty.

“By buying your wrapping paper from us for a loved one this Christmas you are directly helping to better the lives of people who exist in conditions that desperately need improving.”