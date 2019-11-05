What the papers say – November 5

Tales from the worlds of politics and health make the front pages on Tuesday – as Lindsay Hoyle was elected the Commons Speaker while the General Election race is heating up.

The Times leads with a picture of Sir Lindsay being dragged to the Speaker’s chair alongside a story suggesting Labour’s idea of a four-day working week would cost £17 billion a year.

The Times 5/11/2019Sir Lindsay Hoyle is dragged to the chair by MP's after being elected Speaker. He beat Chris Bryant in the final ballot by 325 votes to 213. Photo : Jessica Taylor/UK PARLIAMENT#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetime pic.twitter.com/4iK2A3ArvY — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) November 4, 2019

The Daily Telegraph carries an accusation that postal unions have made a “politically calculated” threat to not deliver millions of postal votes before the poll on December 12.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Post union ‘plotting to wreck election’’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6zmfjBnrD6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 4, 2019

The Guardian reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of a “cover-up” after Downing Street refused to publish a report into Russian meddling in UK politics.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 5 November 2019: PM accused of cover-up over report on Russian meddling in UK politics pic.twitter.com/Xrj4nZxltF — The Guardian (@guardian) November 4, 2019

The Independent carries the same story, writing that the Government is under “intense pressure” to publish the report.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Security chiefs: No10 must reveal Russia report #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OQunE6xF8g — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2019

Back to the General Election, and the Daily Express leads with comment from Mr Johnson who is urging his Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn to “come clean” over his Brexit position.

To health, and the Daily Mail reports on a new procedure which could see the end of smear tests to check for cervical cancer.

The Daily Mirror carries the same story, with the new home urine check being called a “game-changer”.

Metro leads on the departure of McDonald’s head Steve Easterbrook.

The i reports on a patient who has “defied Alzheimer’s” as a patient with a genetic mutation that “raises fresh hope” a cure for dementia can be found.

Tuesday's front page: The woman who defied Alzheimer's – patient's genetic mutation brings doctors hope that cure can be found#tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/T2kFaqjpCn — i newspaper (@theipaper) November 4, 2019

The Sun carries a story about a man who launched a firework from his backside.

Tomorrow's front page: 'A bonfire idiot who was filmed having a rocket launched from his backside was rapped by safety experts last night' pic.twitter.com/k8KjLYoFXz — The Sun (@TheSun) November 4, 2019

The Financial Times leads on Japanese bank SoftBank changing governance rules on companies it backs after “bad bets” on investments, including WeWork.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday November 5 https://t.co/Z8H3DF55bW pic.twitter.com/zUlvnlcy32 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) November 4, 2019

And the Daily Star writes that German television has hired British actors and writers to star in a comedy show.