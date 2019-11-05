Royal Mail reveals 2019 Christmas stamps

The Biblical nativity story has been brought to life on this year’s Royal Mail Christmas stamps.

The six stamps show scenes from the Biblical story of the nativity, the annunciation, the journey of the Magi and the birth of Jesus Christ.

Royal Mail has revealed its 2019 Christmas special stamps (Royal Mail/PA)

They were designed by paper-cut artists Hari & Deepti who used layers of intricate paper and light-boxes to create three-dimensional scenes that bring the stories to life.

The Christmas stamps are on sale from Tuesday, with recommended posting dates of December 18 for second class, December 20 for first class and December 23 for special delivery.