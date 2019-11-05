Passengers spot Harry on commercial flight to rugby final in Japan

The Duke of Sussex was pictured taking a commercial flight to the Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

Irish drag queen Victoria Secret photographed Harry on a flight from London to Tokyo, sharing the picture to her Instagram story.

Sitting across from Prince Harry on our flight to Tokyo… and I can confirm he is a beaut ??. Nearly fell off my seat when he came on board. — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) November 1, 2019

“Sitting across from Prince Harry on our flight to Tokyo and I can confirm he is a beaut,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Nearly fell off my seat when he came on board.”

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced criticism for reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days, rather than opting for commercial flights.

Celebrities defended Harry and Meghan, with singer Sir Elton John revealing that he provided the couple and their baby son Archie with a private flight to Nice to “maintain a high level of much-needed protection”.

Sir Elton condemned the “relentless and untrue assassinations on their character” and wrote on social media that he had made sure the flight was carbon-neutral by making the “appropriate contribution” to a carbon footprint fund.

Harry at the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)

Harry took the flight to Tokyo last Friday before England’s defeat to South Africa in Saturday’s final.

According to the Mail Online, another witness said they saw the duke sitting in premium economy on a flight leaving Tokyo on Sunday.