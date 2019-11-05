Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand

The trial of a man accused of murdering British backpacker in New Zealand is expected to begin in Auckland on Wednesday.

Grace Millane, from Wickford in Essex, was on a round-the-world trip when she arrived in New Zealand last November.

The body of the 22-year-old was found in a forested area near Auckland a week after she was last seen at a hotel in the city centre on December 2.

The 27-year-old man alleged to have killed her pleaded not guilty to the crime in January.

He re-entered that plea on Monday when the trial began with the selection of seven women and five men to form a jury.

His name cannot be published due to a suppression order.

The trial in Auckland High Court before Justice Simon Moore is expected to last for up to five weeks.