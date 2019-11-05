Advertising
Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand
The body of the 22-year-old from Essex was found near Auckland a week after she went missing.
The trial of a man accused of murdering British backpacker in New Zealand is expected to begin in Auckland on Wednesday.
Grace Millane, from Wickford in Essex, was on a round-the-world trip when she arrived in New Zealand last November.
The body of the 22-year-old was found in a forested area near Auckland a week after she was last seen at a hotel in the city centre on December 2.
The 27-year-old man alleged to have killed her pleaded not guilty to the crime in January.
He re-entered that plea on Monday when the trial began with the selection of seven women and five men to form a jury.
His name cannot be published due to a suppression order.
The trial in Auckland High Court before Justice Simon Moore is expected to last for up to five weeks.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.